MARDAN - The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Mardan chapter on Wednesday rejected the one-line budget fax pay and contract policy through the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Reform Act and demanded 50 per cent increase in salaries.
In this connection an emergency meeting of the alliance was held at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital, a press statement said. The meeting was presided over by Sharafatullah Yousafzai, president GHA Mardan District and All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation.
Addressing the meeting the speakers said that keeping in view inflation, salaries of government employees across the country should be increased at least by 50 percent in the style of the Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir governments. They demanded that government should approve monthly basic salary for all health providers from March 2020 on the pattern of Sindh government due to corona pandemic.
They made it clear that if the government did not accept demands of government employees, then all health providers would adopt a more effective policy to force the rulers to reverse their wrong decisions.