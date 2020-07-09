Share:

MARDAN - The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Mardan chapter on Wednesday rejected the one-line budget fax pay and contract policy through the Medical Teaching Insti­tutions (MTI) Reform Act and demanded 50 per cent increase in salaries.

In this connection an emergency meeting of the al­liance was held at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hos­pital, a press statement said. The meeting was pre­sided over by Sharafatullah Yousafzai, president GHA Mardan District and All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation.

Addressing the meeting the speakers said that keep­ing in view inflation, salaries of government employ­ees across the country should be increased at least by 50 percent in the style of the Sindh, Gilgit-Balti­stan and Azad Kashmir governments. They demand­ed that government should approve monthly basic salary for all health providers from March 2020 on the pattern of Sindh government due to corona pan­demic.

They made it clear that if the government did not accept demands of government employees, then all health providers would adopt a more effective policy to force the rulers to reverse their wrong decisions.