Share:

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million late Wednesday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths from the virus has reached 548,822, with recoveries topping 6.5 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 3 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 132,000.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second-highest number of infections worldwide at over 1.71 million.

Russia, India, Italy, Spain and the UK are also among the hardest-hit countries in the world.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,946 cases so far, including 4,641 deaths and 79,802 recoveries.

The virus has spread to 188 countries and regions since late last year