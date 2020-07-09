Share:

Islamabad-Golra police have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in snatching money from a car showroom owner in Sector D-12/2 and began grilling them.

The three detained accused have been identified as Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Ramzan and Qaiser against whom a case under section 380/34 was also filed with Police Station Golra Sharif on complaint of Kamran Khan.

Interestingly, one of the detainee namely Asif Iqbal also got registered a cross FIR under kidnapping charges against Kamran Khan and 15 of his other unknown accomplices.

Earlier, Kamran Khan, who owns a car showroom in Islamabad, appeared before PS Golra Sharif officials on June 26 and lodged FIR that he was entering his home when three men riding on a motorcycle appeared from somewhere and stole bag containing Rs4.3 million from his car. After committing the crime, the snatchers managed to flee from the scene, he said asking police to register a case against the street criminals. Police lodged FIR and began investigation.

On the other hand, the three accused, nominated by Kamran Khan, also approached police and told that they were picked up by Kamran Khan and his 15 unknown accomplices from their workplace and taken to a hill where they were beaten mercilessly and burnt with cigarettes by the kidnappers to make them confess the crime.

Police also entertained their complaint and registered case against the other party.