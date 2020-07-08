Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired a meeting between Ministry of IT & Telecom and Huawei Technologies on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Huawei Technologies Pakistan CEO Mark Meng along with participants from both sides. The meeting discussed a broad range of initiatives being taken by Huawei Technologies to increase the scope of Information Technology and Telecom in Pakistan.

Huawei Pakistan is currently supporting Middle East clients from a Regional Competence Center in Pakistan and have employed more than 800 Pakistani engineers to support Middle East. Huawei Technologies and MoIT will work on options to broader the spectrum of support by employing more Pakistani engineers.

Moreover, Ministry of IT and Telecom offered its support for any initiative that Huawei Technologies is undertaking that could help the local IT industry and create employment opportunities. It was further stated by secretary IT & Telecom that government of Pakistan will provide all necessary support to Huawei for establishing R&D centers in Pakistan in field of emerging technologies.

Secretary IT has also suggested that Huawei technologies may build technology centers in special Technology Zones throughout Pakistan. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their collaboration to expand the range of services being offered by Huawei in Pakistani market.