LAHORE - Punjab Government has decided to release wheat to flour mills across the province. According to spokesman of Food Department, all districts will have population based wheat quota. To make the flour prices stable, the government offered the millers its wheat stock at official rate. Spokesman said that wheat would be supplied to flour mills at the rate of Rs1475 per 40kgs. Ex-mill price of 20kg flour bag will be Rs837 and retail price Rs860. While ex-mill price of 10kg flour bag would be Rs419 and retail price Rs430, the spokesman added.