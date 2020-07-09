Share:

LAHORE - A high level meeting was held at CCPO office on Wednesday to review in detail the overall law and order situation in the city, Eidul Azha, Muharram, security and safety arrangements of cattle markets in Lahore, corona SOPs and other professional matters. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed presided over a high level meeting of police officers. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, DIG Investigation and Security Mehboob Rashid, SSP Admin Liaquat Ali Malik, SSP Discipline Ibadat Nisar, SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar and all Divisional SPs attended the meeting. Presiding over the meeting, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that Illegal cattle markets will not be allowed in the area. Strict action will be taken against illegal markets without the permission of the district administration. Divisional officers should have full coordination with the district administration, he said. Moreover he ordered to maintain an effective patrolling of Dolphin and PRU squads.