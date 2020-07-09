Share:

India reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 24,879 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 767,296 and death toll rose to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the ministry data.

The active cases are now counted at 269,789, while 476,378 recoveries have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the tally of deaths in the western city of Mumbai -- the capital of Maharashtra state -- crossed 5,000 on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, said a statement by the Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra is still the worst-affected state in the country with 6,603 news cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The state now has over 223,724 coronavirus cases and 9,448 deaths.

Patna, capital of the eastern state of Bihar, will be put under strict lockdown from Friday due to the rising number of infections in the city, according to the district administration.

“The state capital will be under strict lockdown for a week from July 10,” said Kumar Ravi, Patna district magistrate.

India continues to remain the third worst-hit nation by the coronavirus in the world after the US and Brazil.