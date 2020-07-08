Share:

ISLAMABAD -Two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law is reportedly ‘in talks’ to portray Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action movie, Peter Pan & Wendy, bound for theaters not Disney+.If Variety is right, the 47 year old Englishman would be the latest in a long line of actors to take on the villainous pirate in an adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s 1911 novel.Hook was previously portrayed by the likes of Christopher Walken, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs, Rhys Ifans, Colin O’Donoghue, Garrett Hedlund, and Stanley Tucci. Peter Pan & Wendy will be co-written and directed by Independent Spirit Award nominee David Lowery, who helmed The Old Man & the Gun as well as A Ghost Story.The title roles in the Neverland fantasy family flick will be taken on by Alexander Molony (as Peter Pan) and Ever Gabo Anderson (as Wendy Darling).