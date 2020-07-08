Share:

ISLAMABAD -Having garnered praises for their performances in the acclaimed drama ‘Natak’, the two stars would be seen together in ‘Kasak’ after a long time. The teasers reveal Junaid Khan in a strikingly handsome avatar, as he appears in yet another distinctive role. Written by Muhammad Maqsood and directed by Kashif Saleem and Atif Rathore, ‘Kasak’ looks like a unique new story. Talking about his new drama ‘Kasak,’ the actor said, “I had an amazing time working on this drama – the whole cast and crew really added to the whole experience. I am glad this amazing story is finally coming to the audiences!”