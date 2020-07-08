Share:

ISLAMABAD-She is an internationally famous supermodel. And Karlie Kloss showed off her credentials in a smoldering new ad for the Carolina Herrera fragrance Good Girl. The 27 year old put her bombshell legs on display as she strutted around a mirrored golden hallway in evocative dim lighting. Occasionally the camera caught her from below as she walked across a glass floor, cracking the material with her high heels. She posed up a storm with a bottle of the Good Girl perfume, which happens to be shaped like a stiletto similar to those she was wearing. As she shot her best smoldering stare into one of the mirrored walls, it also became spider webbed with cracks. The sizzling sensation was all decked out in a black robe dress with a plunging neckline and a billowing cape.