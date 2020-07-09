ISLAMABAD - Paying tribute to the youth resistance commander Burhan Wani on his fourth martyrdom anniversary, the Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that sacrifices of Wani like freedom fighters would not go waste and Kashmiris would take the movement of right to self-determination to its logical end come what may.
In a statement, Mushaal, who is the wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, eulogized the sacrifices of Wani, who become a symbol of freedom and courage for the Kashmiri people because he provided a new life in the struggle and people of Kashmir.
Mushaal also released a poem to pay homage to Kashmiri freedom-fighter on his martyrdom anniversary observed on both sides of Line of Control and across the world on Wednesday with renewed pledge to continue Kashmiri martyrs’ mission against all odds.
She said that observance of his martyrdom in such a large scale was clear manifestation of people’s hatred against India and their commitment to the freedom cause. She said that the Indian aggression against unarmed Kashmiris had crossed all the limits and urged the United Nations to stop the state terrorism unleashed by Indian forces in the occupied territory.
Mushaal said that Indian fascist government intensified its barbarism and state terrorism, which could be judged from the fact that since the killing of Wani, over 1,237 innocent Kashmiris including 28 women have been martyred till date, besides rendering 100 women widowed and 227 children orphaned.
She said that more than 29,093 people have been injured due to the use of brute force, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells during peaceful protests cordon and search operations. Moreover, she revealed that 385 Kashmiris have lost eyesight due to pellet injuries, besides arresting of 25,489 Kashmiris during the period.
Mushaal vowed that despite using all kinds of brutal tactics, India miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.
She said that Wani would remain a guiding light for the people of Kashmir who are determined to continue their freedom movement till make the dream a reality.