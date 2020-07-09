Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paying tribute to the youth resistance commander Burhan Wani on his fourth martyrdom anniver­sary, the Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that sacrifices of Wani like freedom fighters would not go waste and Kash­miris would take the movement of right to self-determination to its logical end come what may.

In a statement, Mushaal, who is the wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mo­hammad Yasin Malik, eulogized the sac­rifices of Wani, who become a symbol of freedom and courage for the Kashmiri people because he provided a new life in the struggle and people of Kashmir.

Mushaal also released a poem to pay homage to Kashmiri freedom-fighter on his martyrdom anniversary observed on both sides of Line of Control and across the world on Wednesday with renewed pledge to continue Kashmiri martyrs’ mission against all odds.

She said that observance of his martyr­dom in such a large scale was clear man­ifestation of people’s hatred against In­dia and their commitment to the freedom cause. She said that the Indian aggression against unarmed Kashmiris had crossed all the limits and urged the United Nations to stop the state terrorism unleashed by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Mushaal said that Indian fascist gov­ernment intensified its barbarism and state terrorism, which could be judged from the fact that since the killing of Wani, over 1,237 innocent Kashmiris in­cluding 28 women have been martyred till date, besides rendering 100 women widowed and 227 children orphaned.

She said that more than 29,093 people have been injured due to the use of brute force, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells during peaceful protests cordon and search operations. Moreover, she re­vealed that 385 Kashmiris have lost eye­sight due to pellet injuries, besides arrest­ing of 25,489 Kashmiris during the period.

Mushaal vowed that despite using all kinds of brutal tactics, India miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

She said that Wani would remain a guid­ing light for the people of Kashmir who are determined to continue their freedom movement till make the dream a reality.