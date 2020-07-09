Share:

PESHAWAR - To review progress on completion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project a high-lev­el meeting held on here on Wednes­day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting was given a detailed pres­entation on the progress so far made on completion of the mega developmental project. The Chief Minister termed BRT as a flagship project of the provincial government and directed the high-ups of all the concerned departments and entities for result-oriented steps to fulfil their responsibilities on war footings in order to ensure completion of the pro­ject without any further delay.

The meeting was informed that work on all Reaches of the BRT corridor was in final stages and finishing works were in full swing whereas test run of BRT buses on the main corridor had also been started.

Besides Advisor to CM on Informa­tion Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir and administrative secre­taries of the concerned departments, the meeting was also attended by the high ups of Peshawar Development Au­thority, Trans Peshawar Company and other concerned entities.

The Chief Minister made it clear to all the relevant quarters that any further delay in the completion of the project would not be tolerated adding that in case of any further delay, stern action would be taken against the responsible ones and no one would be spared.

Mahmood Khan straight away reject­ed proposal for partial inauguration of the project and made it clear that the entire project would be inaugurat­ed once only. He directed all the con­cerned quarters to ensure completion of the all the responsibilities on their parts as soon as possible.

He assigned Additional Chief Secre­tary the task to review physical pro­gress on the completion of the pro­ject by holding daily meetings of all the concerned departments so that formal inauguration of the project could be made possible without further delay.