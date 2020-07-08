Share:

ISLAMABAD-We all have seen that acting diva Maya Ali is super close to her mother and siblings. She often shares adorable pictures with her family. On her mother birthday, an actress wrote a sweet note, “Happy birthday meri pyari Amma, I usually have so much to say, so many things but when it comes to you I get short of words. Amma meri jan you have always supported me, especially in my worst times when I lose my strength and you stand by my side to tell me I shouldn’t give up.”

She posted an adorable picture with her mother and they both look joyful. Maya Ali spotted wearing yellow shirt to give us sunshine kind of vibes.