ISLAMABAD - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday directed his sub coordinates to expedite the cleanliness of rain drains and asked Sindh government to increase number of machinery so that the task could be completed at the earliest.

Currently, 40 excavators and 80 dumpers are taking part in the cleanliness being jointly done by World Bank, Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The World Bank has provided fair amount of money to Sindh government to carry out drains cleanliness. The nullahs were not cleaned since 2018.

The Mayor passed these remarks while visting different areas to review the drains’ cleanliness efforts. Akhtar visited Gujjar Nullah, Qalnadria Chowk, Cafe Piyala and Nazimabad. Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, KMC’s Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Akhtar said that the amount provided by World Bank should be utilized in right manner and target of cleanliness be also achieved and for that purpose increase in machinery is essential. He said in the meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah it was decided that Deputy Commissioners would be provided funds to carryout cleanliness of small drains in each district but the amount was still not released.

He added that District Central began cleanliness on its own despite having limited resources but the same could not be carried out in other districts. He urged that chocked points should be fixed at the earliest or else the people would face difficulties. The water could not be drained out to big drains from small ones as the same are chocked and overflowing on the roads.

The Mayor said that they were trying to complete cleanliness of those small drains at the earliest, adding that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was approached many times but to no avail. He said the people could be provided relief through joint efforts and asked the Sindh government to increase number of machinery so that the work could be completed on time.

“Encroachment at Link Nullah in Kausar Niazi Colony has made the cleanliness very difficult,” Akhtar added while directing that the work should be done manually where machines could not be reached.

The Mayor was of the view that K-Electric didn’t seem bother to resolve issues being faced by Karachiites, asking the power utility to ensure presence of its staff and vehicles to fix electric related issues during the rains for saving valuable humans lives. He asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary go out and keep themselves away from electric poles.