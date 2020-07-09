Share:

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari composed a letter to High commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

She said in her letter that I am composing to your office nowadays out of grave concern over the unlawful extension of Indian occupied Kashmir by the Republic of India on 5th Admirable 2019.

"Your individual commitment to ensuring and advancing human rights has been steady and unflinching due to which I offer to your regarded office to bring to a stop the coercive exchange of civilian populaces to and from Indian Involved Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

She also highlighted that OHCHR has issued two reports on Kashmir: The primary report in June 2018 and the Moment Report in July 2019.

In both reports your office has appropriately raised the concern over the intemperate utilize of drive by Indian security powers in Indian involved Jammu and Kashmir.

This intemperate utilize of drive by India is its standard modus operandi, as as of late discharged picture from Indian Involved

She encouraged specifically that India has allowed around 25,000 Indian citizens residence certificates in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a obtrusive infringement of fourth Geneva Tradition, Article 49 of which clearly gives; The Possession Control might not extradite or exchange parts of its claim civilian populace into the domain it possesses.

She said in her letter that shockingly, within the nonappearance of intercession by universal community, India appears to have picked up the quality to abuse universal human rights law and worldwide helpful law, with no concern as to result for these genuine infringement.