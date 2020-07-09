Share:

Chairman Islamabad Sheik Ansar Aziz on Thursday said that F-10 Markaz is one of the major commercial centres of Islamabad and MCI would before long take measures to address its key issues counting repair of streets and pathways.

He communicated these sees whereas tending to the dealers at ground-breaking ceremony of a open latrine in F-10 Markaz, Islamabad.

Executive Sanitation MCI Sardar Khan Zimri was too display on the occasion. Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that the trade community was playing critical part within the improvement of the economy by advancing trade exercises and each exertion would be made to fathom their MCI related issues in arrange to encourage them in doing trade.

It would offer assistance them to play an dynamic part within the improvement of the nation and the country. He said that development of open can in F-10 Markaz would illuminate a long standing issue of dealers.

Tahir Abbasi moreover expressed gratitude toward the Leader Islamabad for his affirmation to repair streets and trails in F-10 Markaz.

He displayed different proposals for the advancement of F-10 Markaz on cutting edge lines and communicated the trust that the Leader Islamabad would consider them thoughtfully for their usage that would give extraordinary assistance in advancing trade exercises.