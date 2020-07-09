Share:

The Director-General National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Zulfiqar Ali, was removed from his post on Thursday on directives of the authority's chairman.

According to details, Zulfiqar Ali has been removed from the position of DG Projects NADRA and has been instructed to report to organizations Human Resource department.

“The Chairman NADRA has directed that Mr Zulfiqar Ali ERP No. 9007 may immediately be removed from his position as Director General Projects. He is directed to report to HR Pool with immediate effect. All administrative and financial authority, delegated otherwise, is hereby withdrawn,” read the notification issued by Interior Division.

This is issued with the approval of Competent Authority, it added.