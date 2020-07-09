Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minori­ty Affairs Wazir Zada has announced financial as­sistance package of Rs. 10 million for the fami­lies of Sikh pilgrims, who died in Sheikhupura inci­dent last week. The an­nouncement was made by Wazir Zada on his vis­it to Bhai Joga Gurdwara where he expressed con­dolences over the demise of pilgrims. He said that family of each deceased would be given Rs 5 Lac while Rs 1 million have also been announced for the driver and conductor died in the accident.