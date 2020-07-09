PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada has announced financial assistance package of Rs. 10 million for the families of Sikh pilgrims, who died in Sheikhupura incident last week. The announcement was made by Wazir Zada on his visit to Bhai Joga Gurdwara where he expressed condolences over the demise of pilgrims. He said that family of each deceased would be given Rs 5 Lac while Rs 1 million have also been announced for the driver and conductor died in the accident.
Staff Reporter
July 09, 2020
