Punjab Nourishment Office is discharging 17000 metric ton of wheat on every day premise to functionalize the flour mills.

In a articulation issued here on Thursday, representative of Punjab Nourishment Department said that 5,25,752 flour sacks have been provided within the market.

For the comfort of individuals, the cost of 20 kg and 10 kg flour sacks has been guaranteed at the retail cost of Rs.860 and Rs.430 individually, the Spokesman included.