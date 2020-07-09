Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines will resume its regular flight operations to UAE from Thursday (today). According to PIA Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan, PIA passengers will be able to travel from Pakistan to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain through air lines' regular flights. Passengers can book and purchase tickets through PIA Offices, Corporate Website and its travel agents. He said passengers will be required to get their COVID -19 test done within 48 hours prior to fight departure and a negative test report would have to be presented at the time of Check-in.