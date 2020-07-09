Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has inaugurated 250-bed Islamabad Isolation hospital and infectious treatment center for medical assistance of patients suffering from viral diseases.

While talking to media, PM Imran Khan appealed to the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity, strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

He said that any carelessness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha will lead to a fresh spike in the coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister expresses satisfaction over the fact that with the cooperation of all the departments concerned the curve of Coronavirus cases in the country is on the decline. He said smart lockdown has yielded positive results.

Furthermore, while commending completion of a modern Isolation Hospital in a record short period, the Prime Minister said important tasks can be completed with political will.

Earlier, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Muhammad Afzal briefed the Prime Minister about the isolation hospital.

The 250-bed state of the art medical facility has been constructed in record forty days at a cost of about 980 million rupees.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, Pakistan has confirmed 61 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 240,848. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,983.