ISLAMABAD - Distancing itself from the government’s decision of appointing Air Marshal Arshad Malik as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on contractual basis, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday said that ‘any decision regarding PIA, solely rests with the government of Pakistan’.

Currently, Mr. Malik is serving PIA on deputation basis. Since he is retiring from the PAF on July 12, 2020, he will now serve as PIA head on a contractual basis.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday last had approved continuation of services of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as CEO PIA even after his retirement from the Pakistan Air Force, for a period of three years. “Services of Air Marshal Arshad Malik were rendered to PIA on the desire and directives of the government of Pakistan which stands as the best judge of his performance as CEO PIA. Any decision regarding PIA solely rests with the government of Pakistan,” PAF Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Malik has already completed two years of his service as head of the national flag carrier.