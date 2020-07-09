Share:

KARACHI-Top political parties of the city have announced to launch protest against the K-Electric over electrocution deaths, unannounced load shedding and excessive billing in the city.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) that has a major chunk of electoral representation from the city continued its protest outside K-Electric headquarters on Wednesday for the third consecutive day.

Speaking to the protestors, Sindh lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the party’s protest against K-Electric and said that the premier had summoned Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to discuss the matter.

He said that NEPRA findings proved 14 deaths from electrocution last year and even today a motorcyclist died after being electrocuted at Karsaz area of the city. “PTI MNAs and MPAs from Karachi are protesting against K-Electric for the third consecutive day and now Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide the fate of power company tomorrow,” he said.

While terming the power company as ‘killer electric’, Khurram Sher Zaman said that the PTI was the only party that could rein in activities of the K-Electric as they only cared for their voters and nothing else.

He asked as to why load shedding was being carried out when marriage halls, hotels, malls were closed in the city amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan also announced to hold a sit-in before the Parliament House on July 14 against the power utility company. “Members of the Sindh Assembly, National Assembly and Senate hailing from MQM-P will stage protest in front of the Parliament House if K-Electric refuses to change its attitude,” said Senior Deputy Convener of the MQM-P Amir Khan during a presser at party headquarters in Bahadurabad along with other party leaders. He said that they had held several meetings with the K-Electric representatives and Energy Minister Omar Ayub, which remained futile in resolving power issues faced by the metropolis.

Amir Khan said that citizens were already facing scorching heat and unannounced load-shedding amid lockdown. K-Electric have further added to the misery of the masses. “Even areas paying 100 percent power bills are forced to suffer from hours of unannounced load-shedding,” he said.

“It is due to our efforts that an additional 800 megawatts of electricity is provided to K-Electric from the national grid,” he said adding that however, this facility failed to provide respite to the Karaciities, who suffered in scorching heat from load-shedding.