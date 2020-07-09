Share:

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh apprehended 13 suspects during operations conducted in different parts of the megalopolis. According to a news release on Wednesday, three accused involved in number of cases of extortion were arrested from Shahra-e-Faisal area. As many as 10 accused were arrested by the paramilitary force from the areas including Awami Colony, Baghdadi, Shahra-e-Faisal, Ittehad Town, Ferozabad, Zaman Town and Baloch Colony.

The accused were involved in looting citizens, possessing illegal arms, drug peddling and other various street crimes.

The Rangers also recovered arms, ammunition, snatched items and drugs from the possession of arrested. They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.