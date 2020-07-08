Share:

ISLAMABAD-She called herself the ‘worst tourist’ ever during her trip to Paris, because she only had time to pose for a photo outside the Sacré-Coeur and not to visit it. But Rita Ora, 29, looked very well rested when she arrived back in London after taking the Eurostar home with her best friend, Vas J Morgan. Rita was dressed for comfort, wearing red tracksuit bottoms with a matching Ralph Lauren baseball cap and a navy sweater. She wore New Balance trainers and made sure she was safe from the coronavirus with her mandatory face mask.