The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a circular arrange to bring working hours of commercial banks back to typical some time recently the widespread time, 9 am to 5:30 pm.

This arrange will be compelling from July 13. Prior, the SBP had reported a lessening in working hours of banks due to the corona virus epidemic.

From Monday to Thursday, the commercial bank time is 9 am to 5:30 pm with prayer/lunch break from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm.

On Friday, the time is from 9 am to 5:30 pm with prayer/lunch break from 1:00 pm to 2.30 pm.

The circular peruses, “Effective from July 13, 2020, the banks/MFBs might watch the taking after office timings till encourage orders. In any case, banks/MFBs may endorse commerce hours for branches as per their trade necessity subject to recognition of SBP trade (keeping money) hours for open dealings as informed vide BPRD Circular Letter No. 20 dated April 23, 2020.”