PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (SCCI) President Maqsood An­war has demanded of the provincial government to take practical steps to computerize land revenue record by following the vision of the Prime Min­ister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the SCCI chief hailed the provincial government for giving prior­ity to the construction industry. How­ever, he said, people have been faced with enormous difficulties in transfer­ring properties in presence of primi­tive Patwari system. He said that ram­pant corruption and nepotism in the present Patwari system negates the corruption-free Pakistan vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Maqsood Anwar said that comput­erization of land revenue records could help eliminate corruption, nep­otism and execution of so-called law. The SCCI chief urged the government to take practical initiatives to resolve the issues of different sectors associ­ated with the construction industry. He stressed the need to modernize the properties’ transfer system.

Similarly, he said the government should bring easiness in the trans­ferring of moveable and immoveable properties.

He said the steps taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Minis­ter for Local Government, Rural Devel­opment, Kamran Bangash were highly appreciable.