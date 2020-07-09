PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar has demanded of the provincial government to take practical steps to computerize land revenue record by following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the SCCI chief hailed the provincial government for giving priority to the construction industry. However, he said, people have been faced with enormous difficulties in transferring properties in presence of primitive Patwari system. He said that rampant corruption and nepotism in the present Patwari system negates the corruption-free Pakistan vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Maqsood Anwar said that computerization of land revenue records could help eliminate corruption, nepotism and execution of so-called law. The SCCI chief urged the government to take practical initiatives to resolve the issues of different sectors associated with the construction industry. He stressed the need to modernize the properties’ transfer system.
Similarly, he said the government should bring easiness in the transferring of moveable and immoveable properties.
He said the steps taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, Kamran Bangash were highly appreciable.