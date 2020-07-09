Share:

KARACHI - Minister for Local Government, Information, Forest and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Project Director CLICK Zubair Channa and officials of Solid Waste Management Board visited the city to review the situation after rain.

On the occasion, Nasir Shah while visiting different streets instructed the officers for immediate de-watering and cleaning of nullahs, said a statement on Wednesday. The local government minister also visited storm water drains and drains in Fishery. He said 38 major drains of the city were under the management of KMC and cleaning of these drains was its responsibility. He pointed out that Sindh Chief Minister had allocated special grant for cleaning of nullahs of DMCs. Nasir said the waste should also be disposed of as soon as possible so that people could be relieved from the problems of sanitation and drainage.