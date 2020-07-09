Share:

Sindh reaches up to 100,000 cases on Thursday after 1,538 more people tested positive for Corona virus.

Pakistan has recorded a total of 242,386 disease.

Sindh has 100,900 examples, while Punjab has recorded 84,587, khyber Pakhtunkhwa 29,052, Balochistan 11,052, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,605, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,459 examples.

The government is now putting forward as a fact that it has "made flat" the Covid-19 curve in the country and has credited its "well-dressed lock-down" carefully worked design for the outcome.

The minister on Friday said, that the corona death rate is also "sloping down" in the country and since the past few days, only 5% people tested positive for the cause of disease.

PM Imran Khan, in Islamabad today, said Pakistan's curve of disease is flattening and well-judged the people to take in addition make conscious of danger during Eid-ul-Azha to support the general direction.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that Pakistan's corona virus tally can keep being under 400,000 if state of being healthy guidelines and SOPs are had as ones trade.