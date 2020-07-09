Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir issued transfer postings orders of four police officers here on Wednesday. According to details, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, Battalion Commander (7), P.C, Lahore transferred and posted as SSP Special Branch Lahore, Region, against an existing vacancy, Ms Amara Athar, awaiting posting transferred and posted as Battalion Commander (7), P.C, Lahore, Abdul Wahab, awaiting posting transferred and posted as SP Police School of Intelligence, Lahore, against an existing vacancy, whereas, Shahzad Hameed, SP Legal, Multan Region, directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, with immediate effect.