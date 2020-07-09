Share:

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said, "The government has taken steps to move forward the control supply in Karachi to address the issues of the individuals.

While talking to media, the minister said, "We are giving extra one hundred megawatt of power to the K-Electric more than the contract ascension marked with it."

Ayub, moreover, said that K-Electric will be provided 30 mm cfd more gas to create 200 megawatts of control, deploring that it did not create its framework over a long time, due to which its control supply framework needed the capacity to require more power from the national lattice.

He said that the government will offer assistance K-Electric to construct its capacity.

The Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar deplored that the past governments did not pay consideration to address the issue of stack shedding in Karachi.

He said that the display government will actualize in record time the extend to progress control transmission and dissemination framework in Karachi.