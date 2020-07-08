Share:

LAHORE - The winners of the Quarantennis Challenge were announced on Tuesday, when the volley challenge came to end after being participated by a great number of tennis players from across the country. The winners were Waqas Malik and Usman Rafique (volleys with a partner), Ali Talha (volleys against the wall), M Zaryab Khan (spirit of volley challenge), Amir Mazari and Zohaib Afzal Malik (most improved players), Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (most interesting video concept) while special prizes were won by Asad Zaman, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Haider Ali Rizwan, M Abbas and Zahra Tiwana and Ahmad Asjad Qureshi. Those players, who were selected for the sessions with tennis and fitness coaches, were Abdur Rehman bin Sohail, Abubakar Talha, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Amir Mazari, Amna Ali Qayyum, Bilal Asim, Haider Ali Rizwan, M Hassan Usmani, Nabeel Ali Qayyum, Soha Ali and Zohaib Afzal Malik. The Sports E.T.C is a platform, which has been consecutively providing the tennis players ample opportunities during the difficult times due to Covid19 pandemic. “We are absolutely thrilled with the amazing response we received nationwide,” said Sports E.T.C President Yasir Hassan. He further said: “A great number of Pakistan tennis players have participated, practiced, trained and broken records one after another. This is what gives us motivation to keep going and bringing more and more challenges for the youngsters. Before we move on to the next challenge, it’s imperative to thank all the participants, who must be ready for the next one.” “I am grateful to the sponsors and especially to all the parents and coaches for their great support for this idea,” Yasir concluded.