PENNSYLVANIA, US: Taylor Swift has revealed that she will start writing her next album soon. The singer explained that it takes her two years to write an album, but the majority of the songs she pens won’t make the final cut. “It’s starting, the anxiety is starting, and when the anxiety starts, the writing happens right afterwards usually,” she told reporters backstage at the CMT Music Awards, reports Idolator. “I like to write for two years before I finish an album. Whatever I write the first year is going to get thrown away because I’m going to sound [how I have before].–LY