ISLAMABAD- Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi as a “cowardly act.”

Talking to journalists he said, it is a cowardly act and another example of how terrorists were trying to destroy important installations and locations of the government. "But I can tell you these terrorists will not succeed in their aims and will be defeated," Asif said.

The attack was reminiscent of the deadly raid carried out by 15 TTP militants in May, 2011, on the Mehran naval airbase here in which the attackers killed some 18 navy personnel and damaged aircraft before being killed in a counter-attack.



