Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT now”, a headline in The News dated May 29, 2015. I am a pensioner and come under the category of Non-filer, but for the last 8 years I am paying WHT on my telephone bill and sometimes on cash withdrawals. This proposed increase is going to affect a lot of senior citizens like me. My request is that pensioners may be exempted from this burden.

MIR TABASSUM MAIRAJ,

Islamabad, May 29.