NEW DELHI - Days after Indian Yoga instructors were reportedly denied visas by Islamabad, India refused visa to a Pakistan Foreign Ministry official.

Pakistan authorities termed India’s move unprecedented and unacceptable, while refusing to withdraw the visa application filed on behalf of the official.

Islamabad had applied for diplomatic assignment visa for one of its officials. They wanted to post him at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi, but the Indian authorities refused the visa without assigning any reason, reports The Times of India.

However, the report suggests that India has apparently refused the visa to the Pakistani official reacting to the denial of visas to two of its yoga instructors who were supposed to train Indian officials at the High Commission in Islamabad on International Yoga Day on 21 June.

The Pakistan High Commission has, however, said the visa applications of the Yoga instructors are still under consideration.

On the visa denial issue, Pakistan cited many instances where families of its officials posted in India are being forced to wait for months to get their visas. Despite waiting for several months, some never got visas because the applications had to be withdrawn owing to delay.

In its protest, Pakistan also mentioned the incidents of ill treatment of its citizens by the Indian authorities. Pakistan cited the harassment of Pakistani women by policemen at the Jaipur airport. It said they were harassed despite carrying valid visas and relevant travel documents.