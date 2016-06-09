Islamabad: UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) is eager to promote Pakistan women entrepreneurs and artisans in Britain so that they can be empowered, an official said.

There is a great demand of Pakistani crafts in the UK which must be capitalised for the collective good, said Tehsin Aslam, Director UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce while speaking to Samina Fazil, founder president Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI).

She said that we will try our level best to give all the necessary information and support to the local artisans and women related to other businesses. Tehsin said that striving for business and promotion of crafts is a noble cause which will improve their economic status and help them develop linkages with the international market.

She asked the IWCCI to help UK-Pakistan CCI to promote Sindhi, Balochi and Punjabi handmade embroidery including block printing, ajrak, jasti phulkari, blue pottery, camel skin and gabba work, which will immense attraction in the UK.

At the occasion, Samina Fazil thanked Tehsin Aslam for visiting Pakistan and offering help to the businesswomen. She said that the international exposure to the community artisans and other businesswomen will provide an opportunity to develop businesses international organizations and players.

She said that IWCCI had already planned visit of a delegation to the UK to build capacity of businesswomen which is imperative to empower women which amounts to empowerment of whole generation.

She said that women are in majority in Pakistan while women population constitutes around 50 percent of the world population. A large number of women around the world are unemployed. The world economy suffers a lot because of the unequal opportunity for women at workplaces which must be changed for which all of us should strive.