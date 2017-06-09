rawalpindi - Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor on Thursday ordered the managements of motels to set up tent villages to accommodate the large numbers of tourists in summer season during Ramazan.

He said that this initiative has been taken to cater the needs of increasing tourist flow and insufficient accommodation facilities available at tourist destinations.

This concept has been adopted with a view to providing maximum facilities to visiting tourists as well as promoting domestic tourists to invite Pakistanis to visit their own country and witness its natural beauty, he said.

Ghafoor further said that immediately after Eidul Fitr, the tent village facility will be available at PTDC motels at affordable rates where families and student groups can stay and enjoy their vacations. PTDC has already announced to provide 20 per cent special discount during the holy month of Ramazan, which is being availed by a large number of domestic tourists.

He said PTDC is making all out efforts to promote tourism in Pakistan and attract the foreigners to the country to see the beautiful hill stations. He said the government following instructions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also taking concrete steps for promotion of tourism.