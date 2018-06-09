Share:

NOORPUR THAL:- Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate from PP-84 constituency Malik Muhammad Waris Jasra has said that the active political role of religious leadership is unbearable for seculars and American agents.

Addressing an Iftar party here at a hotel, he said that Pakistan was created for the enforcement of Islamic code and all those who opposed Islam were in fact opposing Two Nation Theory and ideology of Pakistan. He warned that the masses would not tolerate the opponents of ideology of Pakistan. Malik Waris said that the MMA would emerge victorious in upcoming elections.

Maulana Abdur Razzaq, Malik Abdullah Jasra, Malik Umar Farooq Jasra, Raja Haji Naib Muhammad and others also addressed on the occasion.