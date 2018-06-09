Share:

Rawalpindi-The security forces have taken into custody the two men including cleric of a mosque from different parts of the city during raids, sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The detained persons were shifted to unknown locations by the personnel of security forces for interrogation, they said. Of the 2 detained persons, one has been identified as Tayyab Iqbal (19), a former seminary student who is currently doing a garments business, sources added. Local police were unaware about the raids of security forces , they said.

According to sources, a team of five personnel of security forces carried out a raid at Saim Collection (garments shop) located at Chuhur Chowk, within limits of Police Station (PS) Westridge at 5pm on Thursday last. The mask-clad personnel of security forces , who were dressed in black, held the shopkeeper Tayyab Iqbal and bundled him in a black cruiser and sped away towards Pirwadhai Morr, sources said. Muhammad Navid, the elder brother of detained Tayyab, reported the matter to area police who had knowledge of the raid.

In the second incident, the security forces personnel stormed into a mosque at Kamran Market, Saddar and picked up a cleric and moved him to undisclosed location for investigation. The name of the cleric could not be traced, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cannt Circle Farhan Aslam, when contacted, said he had knowledge about the raid of security forces on a mosque in Kamran Market. He said the security forces have released the cleric after grilling him for two days. He said SHO PS Westridge also visited the Saim Collection to collect the information about raid by security forces and arrest of a man. He said there could be a possibility that the detainees were linked to some banned outfit or involved in dubious activities. “Usually, security forces don’t take police on board prior to such actions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided a money changer in Shehbaz Plaza and arrested a person on charges of running Hundi Business. The accused was shifted to FIA Rawalpindi Zone, Iqbal Town for further investigation, sources said. The identity of the accused could not be revealed by the FIA investigators.