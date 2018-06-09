Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman has said that he has inducted non-political and respectable persons in his cabinet and the cabinet is balanced.

The objective is to hold free, fair and transparent elections is a very conducive and peaceful atmosphere.

This he said on Friday while talking to media just after laying floral wreath and offering fateh at the Mizar-e-Quaid along with his cabinet.

He said that the Sindh had the honour to appoint caretaker chief minister before any other provinces and he carried forward the tradition and inducted caretaker cabinet before any other province.

“My cabinet is balanced and comprises on apolitical persons who command respect in the society and we have no agenda except holding free, fair and transparent elections in a conducive atmosphere in which all political party can participate freely,” he said and added during his caretaker tenure he would try his best to establish good governance for which he has given clear instruction to all the government departments.

To a question, the CM said that there were 40 departments in Sindh government, but “We inducted only seven ministers because we have to perform day-to-day routine work, therefore small cabinet will be good enough,” he said and added “yes, we can induct one or two more, if needed.”

Replying to a question he said that he has chaired two meetings for proper distribution of irrigation water so that tail-enders good receive some water. “We also discussed and decided proper distribution of water on the city,” he said and added though there was shortage of water in River Indus even then “we have managed to provide.

Meanwhile, a seven-member caretaker cabinet was administered oath by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair in a ceremony held at the Governor House.

The ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman, Sindh IG AD Khowaja, P&D Chairman Muhammad Waseem, other senior sitting and retired bureaucrats, and members of civil society. Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon conducted oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House.

The caretaker ministers who took oath include Khair Muhammad Junejo, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Jameel Yusuf, Dr Junaid Shah, Col (r) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Dr Sadia Virk Rizvi and Simon John Daniel.

Later, presiding over his informal cabinet meeting Fazul-ur-Rehman said that it was big responsibility of holding free and fair elections and Inshallah we would provide to be neutral and impartial.

“This is our introductory meeting and after allotment of portfolios to the minister a formal meeting will be held in which secretaries of important departments would give presentation to the cabinet about the performance of their respective departments,” he said. In the meeting the cabinet members introduced themselves and the chief minister introduced them with the provincial secretaries, including P&D chairman and principal secretary.

Moreover on the day the chief minister has set up a general election complain & co-ordination cell at CM House in connection with public complaints regarding on-going general elections activities being held in the province and to coordinate with relevant authorities/cell established by district administrations. The complain cell would submit its daily comprehensive report to the chief minister.

It may be noted that the public complaints will be received by the duty officer on the telephone numbers: 021-99202051-4, 99207349-99207568, 99202065, Fax-021-99202007, 9202000. Kashif Hussain, Deputy Secretary will be the incharge of the general election complain cell.