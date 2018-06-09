Share:

ISLAMABAD: Acting ambassador of People’s Republic of China, Zhao Lijan called on the Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Friday. The ambassador felicitated the minister on accepting the new and rather challenging assignment. He hoped that the economy of the country will also be handled in a smooth manner during the interim period. He also briefed the minister on some of the CPEC projects and the progress on these projects so far. The minister thanked the ambassador for the good wishes and assured him that the cooperation between the two countries will continue

unhampered during the interim regime.–NNI