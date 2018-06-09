Share:

­MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned the massive human rights violations, killings, arbitrary arrests and dishonouring of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

During a meeting at Kashmir House on Friday, the two leaders said that in response to the appeal by the Joint Resistance Leadership, Kashmir and Palestine Day was observed in Azad Kashmir to demand an end to the repression in both the territories and practical steps to implement UN Security Council resolutions to determine the political future of the peoples.

They also discussed modalities for implementation of the Council Reforms Package and the practical dimensions of the 13th Amendment to the 1974 Interim Constitution in regard to the ongoing development projects. The prime minister said that relevant departments were working out a strategy to ensure all the efficient and effective ways are adopted to complete the projects and financial reimbursements.

Addressing a gathering of PML-N workers and district office bearers of the party at Kashmir House, the prime minister said that the much-needed amendment to Act 1974, Financial Autonomy and unprecedented increase in the development budget is the result of the hard working of PML-N workers in last the general elections.

He said that if Muslim League had not been established in Azad Kashmir these lofty goals of national importance could not have been achieved.

He said that the primary objective to establishment of Muslim League in Azad Kashmir was to strengthen ideological relationship of Kashmiri people with Pakistan and the resolution of some outstanding issues. Now the party by the grace of Almighty Allah had got success on both the counts.

Farooq said that his previous party Muslim Conference had detracted from the ideological path set by our forefathers and it was difficult for the ideological people like him to stay in that party.

Referring to the 13th Amendments to AJK constitution, he said that he have been working on the constitutional reforms since his first tenure as prime minister of Azad Kashmir. He added that all the political parties including PPP and Muslim Conference were taken into confidence before the amendments.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the members of national security committee and the members of ex federal cabinet for according approval to the constitutional package for Azad Kashmir.

He dispelled the impression that AJK has got nothing concrete after transfer of power from Kashmir Council to AJK government. He said that AJK has more powers than the provinces of Pakistan as no province in Pakistan can collect taxes while AJK has powers to collect the taxes after new amendments.

He urged the party workers to get ready for participation in the forthcoming local parties election with zeal and zest.