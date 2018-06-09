Share:

KARACHI - Like other parts of country, rallies and seminars were held in port city to mark International Quds Day on Friday.

Imamia Students Organization (ISO) carried out a rally from Numaish Chowanrgi to Tibbat Centre on the occasion of Jummatul Wida, which is observed as Al Quds Day every year. People from all walks of life took part in the rally.

The participants were carrying placards and raising slogans against the crimes against humanity perpetrated by Israel and supported by United States. They also kept chanting slogans against Israel and US.

The participants of the rally demanded the Muslim rulers to play their due role for freedom of Baitul Muqaddas by supporting oppressed Palestinians.

The resolution, demanding of the Muslim rulers of entire world to tender their all out support to Palestinians who were being targeted by Israel forces, was adopted in the rally. The participants also announced supporting Islamic movements being run in Yemen, Bahrain, Nigeria and organisations like Hamas and Hizbullah. Besides central procession at Karachi, International Quds Day rallies were staged in major cities and towns across Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan, Parachinar, Peshawar, Multan, DI Khan, Faisalabad, Jhang, Layyah, Bakkhar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Nawabshah, Larkana, Sukkur, Kandhkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Naushero Feroze Under the aegis of ISO Pak and Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen.

MWM CHIEF MESSAGE

In his message on Quds Day , MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari said that the great revolutionary leader Imam Khomeini had called for observance of Quds Day to revive the otherwise dead issue of Palestine. He said that founding fathers of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal also had opposed the Jewish state on Palestine hence Pakistani nation too don’t recognise Israel that is a fake and illegitimate state.

He said that Quds, the first qibla of Muslims, would be liberated alongside all occupied parts of Palestine. Allama Jafari said Quds Day rallies in Pakistan is a message to US President Trump and all other supporters of Israel that people have turned down relocation of US embassy to occupied Jerusalem or recognition of occupied Jerusalem as Zionist state capital.

HAMAS DEPUTY CHIEF SALUTES PAKISTANIS

Hamas deputy chief Ismail Ramzan saluted Pakistanis and those organisations mainly Palestine Foundation and Azadi-e-Quds Tehreek who organise programme to express solidarity with Palestinians. In a message, he said that Palestine doesn’t belong to Zionists or Israel. “Palestine belongs to Palestinians and nobody else has any claim over this sacred land. Palestine including Quds and Aqsa mosque would be liberated soon. Palestinians love Pakistanis and appreciate their struggle and solidarity for Palestine Cause”.