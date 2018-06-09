Share:

Islamabad-For the upcoming general elections 2018, the process of submitting nomination papers continued on Thursday with many candidates submitting their documents for constituencies NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54 of the federal capital.

Before population census 2017, there were only two seats of National Assembly in the federal capital – NA-48 and NA-49. However, after the census, the Election Commission of Pakistan added one more seat to the capital – NA-52 – keeping in view an increase of two million in the population. After the recent delimitation, the number of NA seats in Islamabad are three including NA-52, 53 and 54.

According to the details, a total of 183 candidates have obtained nominations forms in federal capital till now and they could submit their papers till June 11. So far, a total of 30 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has also announced to contest elections from Islamabad and he will submit his nomination papers for the constituency of NA-53 Islamabad –II. PTI’s Asad Umar submitted his nomination papers to contest the elections in NA-54. Chauhdry Mehrban, Babar Awan, Ali Awan and Amir Kyani are also aspirants of PTI to contest the elections from the federal capital.

The candidates of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) who obtained nominations papers including former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Sajid Abbasi PML-N city general secretary Sajid Abbasi, Farhana Qamar, chairman UC Phulgrhan Raja Waqar Mumtaz and Chaudhry Riffat Javed. Riffat is the first cousin of Dr Tariq Fazal and deputy mayor of Islamabad elected in first-ever local government elections in 2106. In NA-54, PML-N has four candidates including former MNA Anjum Aqeel, deputy mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, Hafeez ur Rehman Teepu and Wajid Ayub.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Syed Sibtul Hassan Bokhari submitted his nomination papers for NA-53. From NA- 52, Afzal Khokhar will contest the elections while from NA- 54 Raja Imran Ashraf will be the PPP candidate.

The MMA has only one candidate, Mian Aslam, who submitted his nomination papers for NA-53 and NA-54.

Zubair Farooq who has quit his party Jamat-e-Islami recently, announced to contest the election as an independent candidate for NA-54.