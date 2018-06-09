Share:

Islamabad-In a latest development, the Capital Development Authority has withdrawn the office order dated 6 June 2018 and subsequent corrigendum suspending all the 36 of its employees who were nominated in the FIR registered by the Federal Investigation Agency in connection with the illegal up-gradation case of the employees.

The action on part of the administration was severely criticized by the suspended employees who saw the action taken in terms of Regulation 9.02 of the CDA Employees Service Regulations, 1992 as injustice to them. The FIA had some days ago registered a case against the employees in connection with the illegal/irregular up-gradation, re-designation and change of cadre of the CDA employees between years 2007-12, causing unrest among the staffers. The nominated officials included DG Civic Management Khalil Ahmed Soomro, Dy DG Law Najma Azhar, Director Admin Syed Safdar Ali Shah and others.

In the meantime, the aggrieved officials approached Chairman CDA alleging that few of the CDA officers including Abdul Mannan DG (Confidential)HRD and Assistant Director HRD-III, Arshad Afridi were concealing facts from him and the Board members had acted criminally while dealing with inquiries at the level of FIA and the apex court.

The employees nominated in the FIR has also asked Chairman CDA to provide them certified copies of fact finding inquiries/scrutiny committee on the subject case. They have sought interim report dated 6 November 2014 on behalf of CDA in the case of HRC along with list of up-graded/re-designated officers/officials. They have also asked for minutes of the Special Board meeting for the year 2008 and demand of CDA Mazdoor Union which were agreed by the CDA so as to prepare their defense. In failure to provide the copies, department or the concerned authority will be held responsible for any loss suffered to the applicants, they held.