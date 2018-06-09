Share:

Islamabad-The ‘Probe Committee’ of Quad-i-Azam University (QAU), instead of resolving the ongoing administrative crises at the university, has become a silent spectator to them, said an official on Wednesday.

The ‘Probe committee’ being headed by Joint Education Advisor (JEA) Prof. Rafiq Tahir was constituted on 1st April with the mandate of 10 days to reach a conclusion. However, three months have passed without any resolution by the committee. Instead of solving the problem, the committee comprised of ten members, 5 each from Academic Staff Association and Vice Chancellor’sC side, is reported to have been lingering its decision. The crisis which has stemmed from ASA’s disapproval of the sitting Vice Chancellor

The official informed The Nation that the university affairs are being run from the Vice Chancellor’s residence because the Academic Staff Association (ASA) has threatened to not let him enter the varsity premises.

This resulted in an embarrassing situation on Tuesday when the ASA didn’t let the VC chair an important academic meeting by creating a rumpus at the campus.

“ASA didn’t allow the VC to head the meeting of Advance Study Research Board Meeting (ASRB) being held on Tuesday,” said the official.

“Though the ASRB does not require the VC’s presence as registrar, his attendance as the head of the institution is essential because the aim of the meeting was to discuss the design of courses to be taught in the departments,” said the official.

“Both sides are still levelling allegations and there is no sign of bringing an end to this chaos in the near future,” said the official.

The official informed The Nation that the committee which was formed by the ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is deliberately using delaying tactics and not heading towards a conclusion.

The official said that ASA and the committee are less concerned regarding the VC handling everyday matters from his residence which is creating a hurdle in every important academic and administrative work.

“No meeting where the VC authority is established is held at the administration block,” said the official.

Official said that the ‘Probe committee’ is asking both sides to give proofs against each other without any seriousness of completing its task.

At one side the committee discourages the protests; on the other side it supports ASA against VC for assuming his charge on expiry of his leave.

“While the committee itself has not come to any solution,” said the official.

The VC side has provided the documents and ASA on the provided documents submitted a dossier of around 300 pages which will be discussed in up-coming rounds.