Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has constituted a five-member committee to ensure effective and foolproof security of the public gatherings and rallies of the political parties in connection with upcoming general elections to be held in July this year.

The security/scrutiny committee will comprise of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Additional SP/Security (Ops) Islamabad, SP Traffic Islamabad, DSP (Security) Special Branch Islamabad and DSP (Security) Operations Islamabad, according to a notification issued here on Friday. The notified committee shall ensure foolproof security during public gatherings and rallies. The committee would also scrutinize the applications of various political parties regarding holding of public gatherings/rallies during their election campaign.

According to the notification, the committee will also verify that the organizers of public gatherings carryout security measures as per SOP issued by the district administration. It will hold meetings with the administration of the political parties before holding of public gatherings at the designated venue and consider the requests of the political parties for issuance of NOC for public gatherings.

The notification further said that all the Jalsas/public meetings would be held at the designated places including the Parade Avenue, Shakarparian Islamabad after due approval/NOC from the district administration however, corner meetings shall be allowed at various places of the city after due approval of the district administration. An SOP regarding holding rallies/public gatherings shall be issued separately. It is to mention here that election for three national assembly seats from Islamabad will also be held on July 25 along with election for the other seats of national assembly and the four provincial assemblies’ seats.