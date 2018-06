Share:

ATTOCK:- A man was deprived of Rs 0.6 million in a broad daylight robbery in the precincts of Attock Khurd Police. Arshad, a contractor by profession, withdrew Rs 0.6 from a bank in Attock City and boarded his car along with his friend Rizwan. Near Haji Shah, two motorcyclists started firing and interpreted their car. The motorcyclists snatched Rs 0.6 million from Arshad at gunpoint and escaped.