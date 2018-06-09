Share:

Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has dismissed a police officer from service for releasing the drug peddlers after taking a bribe, a police spokesman informed on Friday.

The police officer, who was shown the door by RPO, was identified as Inspector Shakil Ahmed (No. R/134), the former Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Attock Khurd, he said.

According to him, District Police Officer (DPO) Attock had reported to the RPO that officials of PS Khurd had arrested some drug peddlers and recovered 5 kg Hashish from their possession on 31/3/2016. He added the drug peddlers were moved to police station and the matter was brought into notice of Inspector Shakil Ahmed, the then SHO.

He said that SHO instead of filing a case against the drug peddlers released them after taking a bribe.

Upon this, RPO Wisal Fakhar has ordered SDPO/DSP Hashim Mehmood to hold inquiry into allegations and submit his report.

DSP conducted inquiry against the SHO and submitted his report while declaring the inspector guilty.

He also recommended strict departmental action against the SHO/Inspector Shakil Ahmed. In the light of inquiry report, RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has dismissed Inspector Shakil Ahmed from service under Punjab Police E&D Rules 1975, the spokesman said.